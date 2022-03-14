NewsTechnology

Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0)

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 6 3 minutes read

Bisphenol F (generally called BPF) is the dimer of phenolic resin. It consists of two phenolic rings joined together through a bridging carbon. Bisphenol F main use is an ingredient of epoxy resin. Purity of bisphenol F is essential to improve the properties of polymer made by epoxy resin.

Bisphenol F (BPF) has 3 isomers, which are 4,4′-dihydroxydiphenylmethane, 2,4′-dihydroxydiphenylmethane and 2,2′-dihydroxydiphenylmethane. Among of this isomers, 4,4′-dihydroxydiphenylmethane has best properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) companies in 2021 (%)
  • The global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bisphenol F Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) include DIC Corporation, HONSHU CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, Daelim chemical and GCI (GUN EI Chemical Industry), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Bisphenol F Above 99.0%
  • Bisphenol F 88-92%

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Epoxy Resin
  • Polycarbonate
  • Phenol-formaldehyde Resin
  • Others

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • DIC Corporation
  • HONSHU CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
  • Daelim chemical
  • GCI (GUN EI Chemical Industry)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Companies
​​​​​​​Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6939426/global-bisphenol-f-2022-2028-710

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and China Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Sales Market Report 2021

Global Bisphenol F (CAS 1333-16-0) Market Research Report 2021

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore10 hours ago
0 6 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Dong Quai Market by Type (Powder, Tincture, Dried Roots), Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical Industry), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 23, 2021

Uterine Biopsy Forceps Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Olympus, Medline Industries, Inc.

December 20, 2021

Mobile Enterprise Application Market Maximum Benefit and Growth Potential of Key Players 2028: Pegasystems (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Deloitte (U.S.)

December 20, 2021

Project Portfolio Management Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Microsoft, SAP SE, Oracle, Broadcom, Hexagon, Planview, Workfront, ServiceNow, Upland Software, Micro Focus, Planisware, Sciforma, and more.

December 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button