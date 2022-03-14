Automotive Embedded Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An automotive embedded system is a microcontroller based system to control and access data from sub-systems of the vehicle. Most commonly used embedded systems in a vehicle is embedded navigation system, which includes GPS. This navigational system comprises an embedded circuitry made by a GPS receiver, a gyroscope, a DVD-ROM, main controller, and a display system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Embedded Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Embedded Systems market was valued at 6380.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9095.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Embedded Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Embedded Systems include Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Infineon Technologies AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Embedded Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Infotainment and Telematics

Powertrain and Chassis and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Embedded Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Embedded Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Johnson Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Embedded Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Embedded Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Embedded Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Embedded Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Embedded Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Embedded Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Embedded Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Embedded Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Embedded Syst

