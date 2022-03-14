NewsTechnology

Adult Nappy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adult Nappy

An Adult Diapers (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult Diaperss are made in various forms, including those resembling traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembling sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads).

In the medical community, professionals are trained to use alternative terms such as “briefs” rather than “diapers” for the sake of dignity, as the term “diapers” is associated with children and therefore may have a negative connotation. In practice, though, most health care workers are accustomed to calling them diapers, especially those that resemble children’s diapers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adult Nappy in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Adult Nappy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Adult Nappy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Pcs)
  • Global top five Adult Nappy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adult Nappy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pants Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adult Nappy include Kimberly Clark, SCA, Unicharm, Hartmann, First Quality Enterprises, Domtar, Medline, Covidien and Chiaus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adult Nappy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adult Nappy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Adult Nappy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pants Type
  • Pad Type

Global Adult Nappy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Adult Nappy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Health Care
  • Fetishism and Infantilism
  • Astronauts
  • Others

Global Adult Nappy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Adult Nappy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Adult Nappy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Adult Nappy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Adult Nappy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Pcs)
  • Key companies Adult Nappy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Kimberly Clark
  • SCA
  • Unicharm
  • Hartmann
  • First Quality Enterprises
  • Domtar
  • Medline
  • Covidien
  • Chiaus
  • P&G
  • Daio Paper Corp
  • PBE
  • Hakujuji Co. Ltd.
  • Hengan Group
  • Coco
  • Kao Corp.
  • Fuburg
  • Abena
  • Nobel Hygiene

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adult Nappy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adult Nappy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adult Nappy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adult Nappy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adult Nappy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adult Nappy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adult Nappy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adult Nappy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adult Nappy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adult Nappy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adult Nappy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adult Nappy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adult Nappy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Nappy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adult Nappy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Nappy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Adult Nappy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pants Type
4.1.3 Pad Type
