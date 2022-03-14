Catamarans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Catamarans are multi-hulled boats and are considered as luxury cruising yachts. Catamarans were used for racing or sports purposes, however, over the past few years, these have been manufactured for cruising as well. Along with sports and cruising, catamarans are also used for various other applications such as passenger transport and military operations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Catamarans in global, including the following market information:
Global Catamarans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Catamarans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Catamarans companies in 2021 (%)
The global Catamarans market was valued at 1466.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1885.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sailing Catamarans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Catamarans include Spirited Designs, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot, Matrix Yachts, Voyage Yachts, TomCat Boats, Robertson and Caine and Gemini Catamarans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Catamarans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Catamarans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Catamarans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sailing Catamarans
- Engine-powered Catamarans
Global Catamarans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Catamarans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cruising
- Sporting
Global Catamarans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Catamarans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Catamarans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Catamarans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Catamarans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Catamarans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Spirited Designs
- Lagoon Catamaran
- Fountaine Pajot
- Matrix Yachts
- Voyage Yachts
- TomCat Boats
- Robertson and Caine
- Gemini Catamarans
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Catamarans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Catamarans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Catamarans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Catamarans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Catamarans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Catamarans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Catamarans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Catamarans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Catamarans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Catamarans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Catamarans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Catamarans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Catamarans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catamarans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Catamarans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catamarans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Catamarans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sailing Catamarans
4.1.3 Engine-powered Catamarans
4.2 By Type – Global Catamarans R
