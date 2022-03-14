Chagas Disease Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on drugs for treating Chagas Disease. Chagas disease is an endemic in 21 Latin American countries caused by kinetoplastid protozoan parasite, Trypanosoma cruzi, primarily transmitted by large, blood-sucking reduviid insects widely known as ‘the kissing bugs’. Moreover, the disease can be transferred through other means such as blood transfusion, organ transplantation, as well as congenital and oral transmissions. The recent past has witnessed spread of Chagas disease to developed economies such as Europe and North America, due to migration of people from Latin America to others countries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chagas Disease Treatment in global, including the following market information:

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Chagas Disease Treatment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chagas Disease Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benznidazole Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chagas Disease Treatment include Nortec Quimica SA, Bayer AG, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA, Maprimed S.A and Laboratorio Farmaceutico De Pernambuco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chagas Disease Treatment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benznidazole

Nifurtimox

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chagas Disease Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chagas Disease Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chagas Disease Treatment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Chagas Disease Treatment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nortec Quimica SA

Bayer AG

Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA

Maprimed S.A

Laboratorio Farmaceutico De Pernambuco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chagas Disease Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chagas Disease Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chagas Disease Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chagas Disease Treatment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chagas Disease Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chagas Disease Treatment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chagas Disease Treatment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chagas Disease Treatment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chagas Disease Treatment Companies

4 S

