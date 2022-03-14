Constrained Layer Damping Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Constrained Layer Damping (CLD) is a system used to suppress vibrations in various machineries such as ship structures, vibrations caused due to propellers, mounted machinery, etc. It is made of two sheets that are rigid, however, have poor damping properties. A damping material such as viscoelastic is placed between the two sheets. When the surface vibrates, it is trapped between the two sheets and degenerated in the constrained layer as sheer energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Constrained Layer Damping in global, including the following market information:
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Constrained Layer Damping companies in 2021 (%)
The global Constrained Layer Damping market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Constrained Layer Damping include Sika Ag, Trelleborg Ab, Henkel Ltd, Flexcon Company, Inc, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pyrotek Inc, Vibratec, Autoneum and Rousch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Constrained Layer Damping manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel
- Aluminum
- Non-metallic
- Others
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Construction
- Marine
- Aerospace
- Appliances
- Others
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Constrained Layer Damping revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Constrained Layer Damping revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Constrained Layer Damping sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Constrained Layer Damping sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sika Ag
- Trelleborg Ab
- Henkel Ltd
- Flexcon Company, Inc
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Pyrotek Inc
- Vibratec
- Autoneum
- Rousch
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- American Acoustical Products
- Polymer Technology Inc
- Soundown Corporation
- Heathcote Industrial Plastics
- Vibracoustic Gmbh
- Megasorber Pty Ltd
- 3M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Constrained Layer Damping Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Constrained Layer Damping Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Constrained Layer Damping Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Constrained Layer Damping Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Constrained Layer Damping Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Constrained Layer Damping Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Constrained Layer Damping Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Constrained Layer Damping Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Constrained Layer Damping Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Constrained Layer Damping Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Constrained Layer Damping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Constrained Layer Damping Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Constrained Layer Damping Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Constrained Layer Damping Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Constrained Layer Dampin
