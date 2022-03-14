PVC Wall Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PVC Wall Paper
PVC is known as Polyvinyl chloride or in short vinyl. They are commonly embossed to give them a luxurious textural effect. These wallpapers are very durable which makes them easy to clean and maintain. As compared to non-woven for installation and removal, due to the properties of the material, they are much difficult to process.
Their main characteristics are very strong design and decorative wallpaper, also waterproof with strong water resistance. PVC wallpaper cost is also much affordable compared to non-woven. They are also famous for their scratch protection and can be apply to various surfaces of walls.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Wall Paper in global, including the following market information:
- Global PVC Wall Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PVC Wall Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Rolls)
- Global top five PVC Wall Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVC Wall Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Backed PVC Wallpaper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Wall Paper include Asheu, A.S. Cr?ation, Marburg, Brewster Home Fashions, York Wallpapers, Osborne&little, Zambaiti Parati, Sandberg and Arte-international, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Wall Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Wall Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Rolls)
Global PVC Wall Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paper Backed PVC Wallpaper
- Fabric Backed PVC Wallpaper
- Vinyl Coated Wallpaper
- Others
Global PVC Wall Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Rolls)
Global PVC Wall Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Household
- Others
Global PVC Wall Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Rolls)
Global PVC Wall Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVC Wall Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVC Wall Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVC Wall Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Rolls)
- Key companies PVC Wall Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Asheu
- A.S. Cr?ation
- Marburg
- Brewster Home Fashions
- York Wallpapers
- Osborne&little
- Zambaiti Parati
- Sandberg
- Arte-international
- ROMO
- Filpassion
- Grandeco Wallfashion
- Sangetsu Co., Ltd.
- Texam
- CASADECO
- LEWIS & WOOD
- Walker Greenbank Group
- Linwood
- Lilycolor
- HOLDEN D?COR
- Dongnam Wallcoverign
- Shin Han Wall Covering
- Uniwal
- Euroart
- Artshow Wallpaper
- TELIPU Decoration Materials
- Beitai Wallpaper
- Rainbow
- Yulan Wallcoverings
- Roen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Wall Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Wall Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Wall Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Wall Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Wall Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Wall Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Wall Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Wall Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Wall Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Wall Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Wall Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Wall Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Wall Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Wall Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Wall Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Wall Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Wall Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
