Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Contraceptives are birth spacing products that aid in avoiding unwanted/ unplanned pregnancy. There are five widely used contraceptive methods namely barrier method, hormonal method, emergency contraception, intrauterine method, and sterilization. Women can opt for wide range of contraceptive options such as vaginal rings, diaphragms, female condoms, oral pills, and intra-uterine devices (IUD). Selecting the most appropriate method is critical to avoid undesired side effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6940146/global-contraceptives-drugs-devices-2022-2028-626

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Contraceptives Drugs and Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contraceptive Drugs (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Contraceptive Injectables, Topical Contraceptives) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Pfizer, Inc, Bayer AG, Mayer Laboratories, Inc, The Female Health Company, Cooper Surgical, Inc and Allergan plc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Contraceptives Drugs and Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contraceptive Drugs (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Contraceptive Injectables, Topical Contraceptives)

Contraceptive Devices (Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices)

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Female

Male

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Contraceptives Drugs and Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Contraceptives Drugs and Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Contraceptives Drugs and Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Contraceptives Drugs and Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Plc

Pfizer, Inc

Bayer AG

Mayer Laboratories, Inc

The Female Health Company

Cooper Surgical, Inc

Allergan plc

Cipla Limited

Merck & Co. Inc

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-contraceptives-drugs-devices-2022-2028-626-6940146

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Contracept

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027