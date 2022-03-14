Digital Remittance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Remittance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Remittance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Digital Remittance market was valued at 4002.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 10220 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Digital Remittance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Remittance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Digital Remittance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

China Digital Remittance Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Digital Remittance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Others

Global Digital Remittance Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Remittance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Remittance Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Remittance Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Toast Me

OrbitRemit

Smiles Mobile Remittance

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Remittance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Remittance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Digital Remittance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Remittance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Remittance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Remittance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Digital Remittance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Remittance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Remittance Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Remittance Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Digital Remittance Market

