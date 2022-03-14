Cryptocurrency ATMs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cryptocurrency ATMs are the easiest means to buy cryptocurrencies, which also support selling of the digital currencies. Owing to their capability to support multiple forms of cryptocurrencies and ability to support any national currencies across the globe, these machines have gained significant traction over the past few years. Prominent growth factor fueling demand is the proliferation of these digital assets or currencies, across the globe and growing acceptance of these decentralized means of transactions
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cryptocurrency ATMs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global Cryptocurrency ATMs market is projected to reach US$ million by 2028.
We surveyed the Cryptocurrency ATMs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Segment Percentages, by Type
- One-way
- Two-way
Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Segment Percentages, by Application
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Dash
- Ethereum
- Dogecoin
- Other
Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
- United States
- Europe
- Asia
- China
- Rest of World
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Genesis Coin
- General Bytes
- Lamassu
- Bit Access
- Covault
- BitXatm
- BTC facil
- Skyhook
- LocalBitcoins
- Bitstop
- Coinsource
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cryptocurrency ATMs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key Cryptocurrency ATMs Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies Cryptocurrency ATMs Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Genesis Coin
4.1.1 Genesis Coin Corporate Summary
4.1.2 Genesis Coin Business Overview
4.1.3 Genesis Coin Cryptocurrency ATMs Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 Genesis Coin Cryptocurrency ATMs R&D, and Plans
4.2 General Bytes
4.2.1 General Bytes Corporate Summary
4.2.2 General Bytes Business Overview
4.2.3 General Bytes Cryptocurrency ATMs Product Offerings & Technology
4.2.4 General Bytes Cryptocurrency ATMs R&
