Dairy Nutrition Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dairy products contain essential nutrients including vitamin A, D & B12, protein, calcium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, potassium, niacin, and riboflavin. Regular consumption of dairy products aids in improving overall health and owing to this fact, dairy nutrients are widely been used in a variety of products including energy bars, dietetic formulations, low-fat spreads, infant formulas, and geriatric nutritional products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dairy Nutrition in global, including the following market information:

Global Dairy Nutrition Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dairy Nutrition Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dairy Nutrition companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dairy Nutrition market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whey Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dairy Nutrition include Groupe Danone, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Proliant Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V, DowDuPont, Arla Foods amba, Cargill Inc, Groupe Lactalis S.A and APS BioGroup and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dairy Nutrition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dairy Nutrition Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whey Protein

Casein Protein

Prebiotics

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

Global Dairy Nutrition Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional Foods

Infant Formula & Clinical

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Personal Care

Others

Global Dairy Nutrition Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dairy Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dairy Nutrition revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dairy Nutrition revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dairy Nutrition sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dairy Nutrition sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Groupe Danone

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Proliant Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

DowDuPont

Arla Foods amba

Cargill Inc

Groupe Lactalis S.A

APS BioGroup

Nestle S.A

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dairy Nutrition Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dairy Nutrition Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dairy Nutrition Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dairy Nutrition Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dairy Nutrition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dairy Nutrition Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dairy Nutrition Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dairy Nutrition Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dairy Nutrition Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dairy Nutrition Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dairy Nutrition Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dairy Nutrition Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dairy Nutrition Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy Nutrition Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dairy Nutrition Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy Nutrition Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dairy Nutrition Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Whey Protein

