Dairy Nutrition Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dairy products contain essential nutrients including vitamin A, D & B12, protein, calcium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, potassium, niacin, and riboflavin. Regular consumption of dairy products aids in improving overall health and owing to this fact, dairy nutrients are widely been used in a variety of products including energy bars, dietetic formulations, low-fat spreads, infant formulas, and geriatric nutritional products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dairy Nutrition in global, including the following market information:
Global Dairy Nutrition Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dairy Nutrition Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dairy Nutrition companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dairy Nutrition market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whey Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dairy Nutrition include Groupe Danone, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Proliant Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V, DowDuPont, Arla Foods amba, Cargill Inc, Groupe Lactalis S.A and APS BioGroup and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dairy Nutrition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dairy Nutrition Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dairy Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Whey Protein
- Casein Protein
- Prebiotics
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Others
Global Dairy Nutrition Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dairy Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Functional Foods
- Infant Formula & Clinical
- Dairy Products
- Bakery & Confectionary
- Personal Care
- Others
Global Dairy Nutrition Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dairy Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dairy Nutrition revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dairy Nutrition revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dairy Nutrition sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dairy Nutrition sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Groupe Danone
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
- Proliant Inc
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- DowDuPont
- Arla Foods amba
- Cargill Inc
- Groupe Lactalis S.A
- APS BioGroup
- Nestle S.A
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dairy Nutrition Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dairy Nutrition Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dairy Nutrition Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dairy Nutrition Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dairy Nutrition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dairy Nutrition Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dairy Nutrition Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dairy Nutrition Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dairy Nutrition Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dairy Nutrition Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dairy Nutrition Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dairy Nutrition Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dairy Nutrition Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy Nutrition Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dairy Nutrition Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy Nutrition Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dairy Nutrition Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Whey Protein
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Dairy Nutrition Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Dairy Nutrition Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Dairy Nutrition Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Dairy Nutrition Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027