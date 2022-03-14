Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) are devices used to protect vulnerable circuits from electrical overstress such as that caused by electrostatic discharge, inductive load switching and induced lightning. Within the TVS, damaging voltage spikes are limited by clamping or avalanche action of a rugged silicon p-n junction which reduces the amplitude of the transient to a nondestructive level.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes in global, including the following market information:

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes market was valued at 2454.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3339.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Uni-polar TVS Diodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes include Infineon, Nexperia, SEMTECH, Vishay, Littelfuse, BrightKing, Amazing, STMicroelectronics and ON Semiconductor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Uni-polar TVS Diodes

Bi-polar TVS Diodes

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industry

Power Supplies

Military / Aerospace

Telecommunications

Computing

Consumer

Others

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon

Nexperia

SEMTECH

Vishay

Littelfuse

BrightKing

Amazing

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor

WAYON

Diodes Inc.

Bourns

LAN technology

ANOVA

MDE

TOSHIBA

UN Semiconductor

PROTEK

INPAQ

EIC

SOCAY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes Product Type

