Depression Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antidepressants are used to treat a wide range of mental disorders, including depression, anxiety, and major depressive disorder. Certain neurotransmitters in the brain exist in chemical form such as dopamine and serotonin, which are responsible for maintaining emotional balance such as mood and behavior.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Depression Therapeutics in global, including the following market information:
Global Depression Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Depression Therapeutics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Depression Therapeutics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Depression Therapeutics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Depression Therapeutics include Pfizer, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Plc, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, H.Lundbeck A/S and Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Depression Therapeutics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Depression Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Depression Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
- Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
- Others
Global Depression Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Depression Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Depression Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Depression Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Depression Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Depression Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Depression Therapeutics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Depression Therapeutics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer, Inc
- Eli Lilly and Company
- AstraZeneca, Plc
- Allergan Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- H.Lundbeck A/S
- Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd
- Apotex, Inc
- Shionogi & Co. Ltd
- Zhejiang Hua Hai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Depression Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Depression Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Depression Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Depression Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Depression Therapeutics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Depression Therapeutics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Depression Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Depression Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Depression Therapeutics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Depression Therapeutics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Depression Therapeutics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Depression Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Depression Therapeutics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Depression Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Depression Therapeutics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Depression Therapeutics Companies
4 Sights by Product
