Depression Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antidepressants are used to treat a wide range of mental disorders, including depression, anxiety, and major depressive disorder. Certain neurotransmitters in the brain exist in chemical form such as dopamine and serotonin, which are responsible for maintaining emotional balance such as mood and behavior.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Depression Therapeutics in global, including the following market information:

Global Depression Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Depression Therapeutics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Depression Therapeutics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Depression Therapeutics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Depression Therapeutics include Pfizer, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Plc, Allergan Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, H.Lundbeck A/S and Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Depression Therapeutics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Depression Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Depression Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Others

Global Depression Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Depression Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Depression Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Depression Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Depression Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Depression Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Depression Therapeutics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Depression Therapeutics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca, Plc

Allergan Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

H.Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd

Apotex, Inc

Shionogi & Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Hua Hai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group

