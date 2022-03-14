N-Methylethanolamine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-Methylethanolamine is a clear, Colourless with Peculiar smell. Mono Methyl Ethanolamine is soluble in water, alcohol and benzene. N-Methylethanolamine is also known as a MMEA or Mono Methyl Ethanolamine, 2-Methylaminoethanol, Methyl ethanolamine, (2-Hydroxyethyl) methylamine or Mono Methyl Amino Ethanol. N-Methylethanolamine is widely used as an intermediates in many applications within various industries like Dye stuff, Lubricant, Lacquer, Coating, Paint, pesticide, bactericide, personal care, Whiting agent & gas treatment, etc., however MMEA is largest utilized in the textile, pharmaceutical, household & specialist industries. It is also used in manufacturing of surface Active agent & wetting agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methylethanolamine in global, including the following market information:

The global key manufacturers of N-Methylethanolamine include BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman, Maoming Yunlong Industrial Development, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Jiangdu Dajiang Chemical and Jurong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Methylethanolamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

