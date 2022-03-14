NewsTechnology

Global and China Benefits Administration Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Benefits Administration Solutions

Global Benefits Administration Solutions Scope and Market Size

Benefits Administration Solutions market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Benefits Administration Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Segment by Type

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Segment by Application

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
  • BambooHR
  • Penad Pension Services
  • RiseSmart
  • Ultimate Software
  • Ceridian
  • Workday
  • Automatic Data Processing
  • iSolved HCM
  • PeopleKeep
  • Employee Navigator
  • ThrivePass

