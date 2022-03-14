Methyl Ethanolamin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methyl Ethanolamine is a clear, Colourless with Peculiar smell. Mono Methyl Ethanolamine is soluble in water, alcohol and benzene. Methyl Ethanolamine is also known as a MMEA or Mono Methyl Ethanolamine, 2-Methylaminoethanol, N-Methylethanolamine, (2-Hydroxyethyl) methylamine or Mono Methyl Amino Ethanol. Methyl Ethanolamine is widely used as an intermediates in many applications within various industries like Dye stuff, Lubricant, Lacquer, Coating, Paint, pesticide, bactericide, personal care, Whiting agent & gas treatment, etc., however MMEA is largest utilized in the textile, pharmaceutical, household & specialist industries. It is also used in manufacturing of surface Active agent & wetting agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Ethanolamin in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Methyl Ethanolamin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl Ethanolamin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Ethanolamin include BASF, Dow, Eastman, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Maoming Yunlong Industrial Development, Jiangdu Dajiang Chemical and Jurong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl Ethanolamin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 97.0%

Above 95.0%

Others

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Coating & Paint

Surfactants

Others

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Ethanolamin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Ethanolamin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Ethanolamin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Methyl Ethanolamin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow

Eastman

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)

Maoming Yunlong Industrial Development

Jiangdu Dajiang Chemical

Jurong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl Ethanolamin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl Ethanolamin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl Ethanolamin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl Ethanolamin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Ethanolamin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Ethanolamin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Ethanolamin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Ethanolamin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Ethanolamin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

