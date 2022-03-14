Dyestuff for Cotton Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dyes are aromatic and ionizing compounds, which has large affinity towards the substrate applied to. These are of two types namely natural and synthetic dyes. Synthetic dyes use various color modifiers such as methyl and ethyl group in order to alter the color of the dyes, which finds wide applications in various end-use industries such as textile (non-woven), healthcare and personal care.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dyestuff for Cotton in global, including the following market information:

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dyestuff for Cotton companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dyestuff for Cotton market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reactive Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dyestuff for Cotton include Clariant AG, Kemira, Huntsman Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, Rockwood Pigments Inc, Arkema SA, BASF SE, DowDuPont and Lanxess AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dyestuff for Cotton manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reactive Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Direct Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Optical Brighteners

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-Woven

Health Care

Personal Care

Others

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyestuff for Cotton Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dyestuff for Cotton revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dyestuff for Cotton revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dyestuff for Cotton sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dyestuff for Cotton sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant AG

Kemira

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

Rockwood Pigments Inc

Arkema SA

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Lanxess AG

Kiri Industries Ltd

