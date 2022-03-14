Epistaxis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Epistaxis, also known as nosebleed, occurs due to rupturing of a small blood vessel in the lining of nose, as the interior of the nose is highly delicate and sensitive and could not tolerate certain factors that make them fragile and prone to burst resulting in bleeding. Nosebleeds are common mostly during winter, as more of the upper respiratory infections occur during this season.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epistaxis in global, including the following market information:
Global Epistaxis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epistaxis Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Epistaxis companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epistaxis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vasoconstrictors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epistaxis include Smith & Nephew, Medline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma Company, Ciron Drugs and King Pharmaceuticals, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epistaxis manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epistaxis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Epistaxis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vasoconstrictors
- Anesthetics
- Antibiotic Ointments
- Cauterizing Agents
Global Epistaxis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Epistaxis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pediatric
- Adult
Global Epistaxis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Epistaxis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Epistaxis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Epistaxis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Epistaxis sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Epistaxis sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Smith & Nephew
- Medline
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma Company
- Ciron Drugs
- King Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epistaxis Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epistaxis Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epistaxis Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epistaxis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epistaxis Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epistaxis Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epistaxis Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epistaxis Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epistaxis Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epistaxis Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epistaxis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epistaxis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epistaxis Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epistaxis Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epistaxis Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epistaxis Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Epistaxis Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Vasoconstrictors
4.1.3 Anesthetics
4.1.4 Antibiotic Ointments
4.1.5 Cauterizing Agents
