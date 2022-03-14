Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates in global, including the following market information:
- Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Pressure Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates include Fletcher Building, OMNOVA Solutions, Greenlam Industries, Merino Group, Wilsonart International, ASD, Kronospan, Arpa Industriale and EGGER, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Pressure Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates
- High Pressure Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates
Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Fletcher Building
- OMNOVA Solutions
- Greenlam Industries
- Merino Group
- Wilsonart International
- ASD
- Kronospan
- Arpa Industriale
- EGGER
- Abet Laminati
- Pfleiderer
- Archidply Industries
- Fundermax GmbH
- Panolam Industries International
- Stylam Industries
- Century Plyboards
- Lamitech
- Hopewell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Plastic and Paper
