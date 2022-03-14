Gallium Nitride Power Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gallium nitride (GaN) compound is a hard semiconductor material featuring a wide band gap (energy gap) of 3.4 electronvolts (eV) with high heat capacity and thermal conductivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallium Nitride Power Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Gallium Nitride Power Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gallium Nitride Power Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Power Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gallium Nitride Power Device include Cree Inc, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc, Macom, Microchip Technology Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor and Qorvo, Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gallium Nitride Power Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Power Device

RF Power Device

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Military, Defense & Aerospace

Others

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gallium Nitride Power Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gallium Nitride Power Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gallium Nitride Power Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Gallium Nitride Power Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cree Inc

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation

Infineon Technologies

GaN Systems Inc

Macom

Microchip Technology Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Navitas Semiconductor

Qorvo, Inc

Toshiba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gallium Nitride Power Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallium Nitride Power Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallium Nitride Power Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Nitride Power Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gallium Nitride Power Device Companies

