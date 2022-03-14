NewsTechnology

Global and China Architectural BIM Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Architectural BIM Software

Global Architectural BIM Software Scope and Market Size

Architectural BIM Software market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural BIM Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Segment by Application

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • Autodesk
  • BIM Track
  • AEC Solutions
  • Revizto
  • Exactal
  • Vectorworks
  • Tekla
  • Trimble
  • ArCADiasoft
  • BIMobject
  • Assemble Systems

