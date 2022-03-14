Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Generic oncology sterile injectables are biologics that have the same active ingredients as that of the branded version, with only the inactive contents of the drugs being different. Manufacturers of generic sterile injectables have to adhere to regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of these injectables, which are equivalent to that of branded counterparts. These generic oncology sterile injectables are used for the treatment of various types of cancer including breast, prostate, colorectal, melanoma, lung, and bronchus. These injectables are available at low prices and therefore, are widely preferred over branded drugs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable in global, including the following market information:
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable companies in 2021 (%)
The global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable include Eli Lilly & Company, Biocon Ltd, Baxter International Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V, Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Pfizer Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chemotherapy
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Cytokines
- Peptide Hormones
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eli Lilly & Company
- Biocon Ltd
- Baxter International Inc
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Mylan N.V
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Players in Global Market
