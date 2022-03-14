Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Generic oncology sterile injectables are biologics that have the same active ingredients as that of the branded version, with only the inactive contents of the drugs being different. Manufacturers of generic sterile injectables have to adhere to regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of these injectables, which are equivalent to that of branded counterparts. These generic oncology sterile injectables are used for the treatment of various types of cancer including breast, prostate, colorectal, melanoma, lung, and bronchus. These injectables are available at low prices and therefore, are widely preferred over branded drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable in global, including the following market information:

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable include Eli Lilly & Company, Biocon Ltd, Baxter International Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V, Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Pfizer Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemotherapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokines

Peptide Hormones

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eli Lilly & Company

Biocon Ltd

Baxter International Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Mylan N.V

Sandoz International GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Players in Global Market

