Hybrid Electric Jet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The hybrid-electric jet is an aircraft that configures the electric motors and an electric engines. Both electric motor and internal combustion engine add the value in the hybrid-electric jet systems by saving the fuel and also help in decreasing the take-off noise and the carbon dioxide emission levels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Electric Jet in global, including the following market information:

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Hybrid Electric Jet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hybrid Electric Jet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Electric Jet include Zunum Aero, Boeing HorizonX, JetBlue Technology, Siemens AG, Airbus SE, Rolls Royce, Lilium, EasyJet Ltd and Wright Electric. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hybrid Electric Jet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Batteries

Solar Cells

Gas-powered

Ultra Capacitors

Others

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hybrid Electric Jet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hybrid Electric Jet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hybrid Electric Jet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Hybrid Electric Jet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zunum Aero

Boeing HorizonX

JetBlue Technology

Siemens AG

Airbus SE

Rolls Royce

Lilium

EasyJet Ltd

Wright Electric

