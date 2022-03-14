Hygiene Breathable Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hygiene Breathable Films
Hygiene breathable films provide a high barrier against moisture and water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hygiene Breathable Films in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Hygiene Breathable Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hygiene Breathable Films market was valued at 601.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 823.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Micro-Porous Hygiene Breathable Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hygiene Breathable Films include RKW Group, Trioplast Group, GCR Group, Kimberly-Clark, Nitto Denko, Mitsui Chemicals, PT Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari, Fatra and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hygiene Breathable Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Micro-Porous Hygiene Breathable Films
- Non-Porous Hygiene Breathable Films
Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Diapers
- Sanitary Pads
- Underpads
- Laminates
- Tapes
- Others
Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hygiene Breathable Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hygiene Breathable Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hygiene Breathable Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Hygiene Breathable Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- RKW Group
- Trioplast Group
- GCR Group
- Kimberly-Clark
- Nitto Denko
- Mitsui Chemicals
- PT Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari
- Fatra
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)
- Skymark Packaging International
- Sigma Plastics Group
- TEC Line Industries
- Secos Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hygiene Breathable Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hygiene Breathable Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hygiene Breathable Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hygiene Breathable Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hygiene Breathable Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hygiene Breathable Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hygiene Breathable Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hygiene Breathable Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hygiene Breathable Films Companies
