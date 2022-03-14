Fiber Drums Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Drums in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Drums Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Drums Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fiber Drums companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Drums market was valued at 272 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 387 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 25 Gallons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Drums include Greif, CL Smith, Fibrestar Drums, Schutz Container Systems, Mauser Group, TPL Plastech, Industrial Container Services (ICS), Three Rivers Packaging and Sonoco Product, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiber Drums manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Drums Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Drums Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 25 Gallons

25-50 Gallons

50-75 Gallons

Above 75 Gallons

Global Fiber Drums Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Drums Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Agricultural

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Building & Construction

Others

Global Fiber Drums Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Drums Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Drums revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Drums revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Drums sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fiber Drums sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Greif

CL Smith

Fibrestar Drums

Schutz Container Systems

Mauser Group

TPL Plastech

Industrial Container Services (ICS)

Three Rivers Packaging

Sonoco Product

Enviro-Pak

Orlando Drum & Container

Great Western Container

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Drums Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiber Drums Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiber Drums Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiber Drums Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiber Drums Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiber Drums Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Drums Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiber Drums Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiber Drums Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiber Drums Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiber Drums Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Drums Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Drums Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Drums Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Drums Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Drums Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fiber Drums Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Below 25 Gallons

4.1.3 25-50 Gallons

4.1.4 50-75 Gallons

