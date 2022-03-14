Textile Enzymes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Enzymes in global, including the following market information:

Global Textile Enzymes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Textile Enzymes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Textile Enzymes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Textile Enzymes market was valued at 182.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 212.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pectinase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Enzymes include Novozymes, DowDuPont, BASF, DSM, Sunson Industry Group, Lumis, AB Enzymes, Refnol Resins & Chemicals and Maps Enzymes and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Textile Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Enzymes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pectinase

Cellulase

Amylase

Laccase

Catalase

Others

Global Textile Enzymes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Desizing

Bioscouring

Bio-polishing

Enzymatic Bleaching

Others

Global Textile Enzymes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Textile Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Textile Enzymes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Textile Enzymes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Textile Enzymes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Textile Enzymes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novozymes

DowDuPont

BASF

DSM

Sunson Industry Group

Lumis

AB Enzymes

Refnol Resins & Chemicals

Maps Enzymes

Zytex Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Textile Enzymes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Textile Enzymes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Textile Enzymes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Textile Enzymes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Textile Enzymes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Textile Enzymes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Textile Enzymes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Textile Enzymes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Textile Enzymes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Textile Enzymes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Textile Enzymes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Enzymes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Enzymes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Enzymes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Enzymes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Enzymes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Textile Enzymes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pectinase

