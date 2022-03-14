Textile Enzymes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Textile Enzymes market , Textile Enzymes market size , Textile Enzymes market share , Textile Enzymes manufacturer ,
This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Enzymes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Textile Enzymes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Textile Enzymes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Textile Enzymes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Textile Enzymes market was valued at 182.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 212.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pectinase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Textile Enzymes include Novozymes, DowDuPont, BASF, DSM, Sunson Industry Group, Lumis, AB Enzymes, Refnol Resins & Chemicals and Maps Enzymes and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Textile Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Textile Enzymes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pectinase
- Cellulase
- Amylase
- Laccase
- Catalase
- Others
Global Textile Enzymes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Desizing
- Bioscouring
- Bio-polishing
- Enzymatic Bleaching
- Others
Global Textile Enzymes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Textile Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Textile Enzymes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Textile Enzymes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Textile Enzymes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Textile Enzymes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novozymes
- DowDuPont
- BASF
- DSM
- Sunson Industry Group
- Lumis
- AB Enzymes
- Refnol Resins & Chemicals
- Maps Enzymes
- Zytex Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Textile Enzymes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Textile Enzymes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Textile Enzymes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Textile Enzymes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Textile Enzymes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Textile Enzymes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Textile Enzymes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Textile Enzymes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Textile Enzymes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Textile Enzymes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Textile Enzymes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Enzymes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Enzymes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Enzymes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Enzymes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Enzymes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Textile Enzymes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pectinase
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Textile Enzymes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Textile Enzymes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global and Regional Textile Enzymes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027
Global and China Textile Enzymes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027