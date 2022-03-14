Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zirconium oxide (also known as zirconia or as zirconic anhydride, ZrO2) is a toxic white power that is insoluble in water but soluble in mineral acids. Its most naturally occurring form, with a monoclinic crystalline structure, is the mineral baddeleyite. The dopant stabilized cubic structured zirconia, which is synthesized in various colors, is mainly used as a gemstone and a diamond simulant.

And in this report we statistics the industrial grade zirconium oxide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) in global, including the following market information:

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) include Imerys, Saint-Gobain, Showa Denko, Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Doral Fused Materials (DFM), Luxfer MEL Technologies, Nippon Denko, KCM Corporation and Zircoa, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide

Chemical Zirconium Oxide

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refractory

Ceramic

Metallurgy

Others

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Imerys

Saint-Gobain

Showa Denko

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Doral Fused Materials (DFM)

Luxfer MEL Technologies

Nippon Denko

KCM Corporation

Zircoa, Inc.

Bengbu Zhongheng

Sanxiang Advanced Materials

Zhengzhou Zhenzhong Fused New Material

Orient Zirconic

Jangxi Kingan Hi-Tech

Jingjiehui Group

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Oxide (CAS 1314-23-4) Players in Global Market

