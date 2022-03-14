Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium. MgO is used as an insulator in industrial cables, as a basic refractory material for crucibles and as a principal fireproofing ingredient in construction materials. Magnesium oxide is also utilized in the agricultural, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, environmental and industrial applications.

This report covers primarily magnesium oxide including four types: dead-burned magnesium oxide (DBM), fused magnesium oxide (FM), caustic calcined magnesium oxide (CCM) and synthetic magnesium oxide.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6939443/global-magnesium-oxide-2022-2028-574

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) market was valued at 622.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1131.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) include RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Kumas Magnesite Works, Nedmag Industries, Grecian Magnesite, Navarras SA and Primier Magnesia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)

Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)

Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)

Synthetic Magnesium Oxide

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Intermediates

Construction Industry

Other Applications

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RHI-Magnesita

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Navarras SA

Primier Magnesia

Baymag

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

ICL Industrial

Imerys

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-magnesium-oxide-2022-2028-574-6939443

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Players in Global Market

​​​​​​​Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6939443/global-magnesium-oxide-2022-2028-574

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

United States Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Magnesium Oxide (CAS 1309-48-4) Sales Market Report 2021