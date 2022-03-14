NewsTechnology

Global and China Blogging Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Blogging Platforms

Global Blogging Platforms Scope and Market Size

Blogging Platforms market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blogging Platforms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Segment by Application

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises
  • Personal

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

  • WordPress.org
  • Wix
  • WordPress.com
  • Blogger
  • Tumblr
  • Medium
  • Squarespace
  • Joomla
  • Ghost
  • Weebly

