2022-2027 Global and Regional Vacuum Skin Packaging Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vacuum Skin Packaging market was valued at 1145.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.

The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste The materials used to do VSP are PET, PE, PP, EPS etc. The industry`s leading producers are Sealed Air, Amcor (Bemis) and Winpak Ltd., with revenues of 23.91%, 15.67% and 8.43% respectively in 2019. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at more than 43 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Sealed Air

Amcor (Bemis)

Winpak Ltd.

Linpac Packaging

MULTIVAC

DuPont

G. Mondini

Schur Flexibles

Plastopil Hazorea

Quinn Packaging

Clondalkin Group

By Types:

PE

PP

PA

By Applications:

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Vacuum Skin Packaging Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vacuum Skin Packaging (Volume and Value) by Application

