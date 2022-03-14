2022-2027 Global and Regional L-Glutamine (Gln) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global L-Glutamine (Gln) market was valued at 139.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

L-Glutamine, short as Gln, is the most abundant amino acid in the body. It is responsible for transporting nitrogen into your muscles. Glutamine also plays a large role in metabolism, the functioning of your immune system, protein synthesis and energy restoration.

In this report we only counting the glutamine products which circulate on the market, not including the glutamine products which are used for manufacture other products directly by the glutamine manufacturers. Namely the glutamine products which not enter into the market are excluded in this report. The technical barriers of L-Glutamine are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Japan, Korea and USA. The key companies in L-Glutamine market include Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daesang, Meihua, and Fufeng.

By Market Verdors:

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Daesang

Meihua

Fufeng

By Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Nutraceutical Grade

By Applications:

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: L-Glutamine (Gln) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global L-Glutamine (Gln) (Volume and Value) by Application

