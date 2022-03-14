2022-2027 Global and Regional Ammonia Alum Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ammonia Alum market was valued at 18.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ammonium alum has the formula NH4Al(SO4)2•12H2O. Ammonium alum is used for many of the same purposes as potassium alum and soda alum. Ammonium alum finds applications in tanning, dyeing textiles, making textiles flame retardant, in the manufacture of porcelain cements and vegetable glues, in water purification and in some deodorants.

The classification of ammonia alum includes ammonia alum powder and ammonia alum granules, and the proportion of ammonia alum powder in 2016 is about 66%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ammonia alum is widely used in water treatment, pharmaceutical field, food field and other field. The most proportion of Ammonia alum is water treatment, and the consumption proportion is about 40% in 2016. China region is the largest supplier of ammonia alum, with a production market share nearly 90% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of ammonia alum, enjoying production market share nearly 3% in 2016. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 86% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 3.5%.

By Market Verdors:

HengyangJianheng

ZiboYiqiang

Jiangsu Zhongya

Zibo Dazhong Chemical

Zibo Guangzhenglvyan

Hubei Hongyunlong

Pengcheng Chemical

Landing Chemical

Zibo east MAO

Assent

National Chemical

AMAR NARAIN

By Types:

Ammonia Alum Powder

Ammonia Alum Granules

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Food

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Ammonia Alum Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Ammonia Alum Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Ammonia Alum Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Ammonia Alum Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Ammonia Alum Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Ammonia Alum Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ammonia Alum (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ammonia Alum Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Ammonia Alum Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ammonia Alum (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Ammonia Alum Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

