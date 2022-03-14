2022-2027 Global and Regional Titanium Aluminide Alloy Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market was valued at 14.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 21.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cm³. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft.

The global average price of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is in the decreasing trend, from 7800 USD/MT in 2012 to 7500 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy and aero industry, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Titanium Aluminide Alloy includes Gamma Type and Other Type, and the proportion of Gamma Type in 2016 is about 96%. Titanium Aluminide Alloy is widely used in ALPT Blades, Auto Turbo Charger and Other. The most proportion of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is ALPT Blades. USA region is the largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2016.

Europe is the second largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016. USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%. Market competition is very concentrate. Alcoa and AMG are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Alcoa

AMG

KBM Affilips

By Types:

Gamma Type

By Applications:

Auto Turbo Charger

Aerospace Low Pressure Turbine Blades (ALPT Blades)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Titanium Aluminide Alloy Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

