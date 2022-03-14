2022-2027 Global and Regional Briquette Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Briquette market was valued at 916.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Briquette is made of agricultural and forestry residues such as rice stalk, straw, cotton stalk, bamboo sawdust, wood flour, ramie stalk, peanut husk, etc. It is produced by pellet machines or briquetteing machines, after going through several processing procedures, such as crushing, drying, mixing, molding or compressing, etc. And the final products are pellets and briquettes, which are used as a replacement for coal, gasoline gas and other traditional fossil fuels. Compared to fossil fuels, biomass molding fuel produce low net total greenhouse gas emissions because the materials used are already a part of the carbon cycle.According to the international ISO 17225 STANDARD, solid biofuels, fuel specifications and classes, a briquette is a “densified biofuel made with or without additives, having a cubic, prismatic or cylindrical shape, with a 25 mm diameter, produced from woody biomass compression or crushed herb.” As the technology of Briquette is relatively mature and the downstream market, thus there are lots of enterprises in the Briquette market.

The Briquette market competition will be still intense. BIOMAC is the leading manufacturer in the global Briquette market with the market share of 2%, in terms of revenue, followed by BMK Woods, BIOGRA, Biomass-wood, VIGIDAS PACK, Wood Energo, BALT WOOD, Green Biocoal, SGFE, Chardust, Global Woods Group, Koš?al, Well Seasoned Wood, Lignetics, Real Tech Engineering, Zhengzhou Xindi, Norfolk Oak, Brennholzlieferant and EcoBlaze. These leading 8 companies accounted for nearly 17% of the market share. Briquette industry is relatively concentrated, production along with consumption are mainly concentrated in developed region, including Europe and North America, while APAC region is growing at the highest CAGR recent years.Europe is forecasted to accounted for more than 49% of market share.

By Market Verdors:

BIOMAC

BMK Woods

BIOGRA

Biomass-wood

VIGIDAS PACK

Wood Energo

BALT WOOD

Green Biocoal

SGFE

Chardust

Global Woods Group

Koš?al

Well Seasoned Wood

Lignetics

Real Tech Engineering

Zhengzhou Xindi

Norfolk Oak

Brennholzlieferant

EcoBlaze

By Types:

Solid Cylindrical Type

RUF Type

Pini-Kay Type

By Applications:

Power Generation

Residential and Commercial Heating

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

