2022-2027 Global and Regional Odour Control Textiles Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Odour Control Textiles market was valued at 1066.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.27% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Odour Control Textiles industry can be broken down into several segments, Odor Capture Technologies, Antimicrobial Technologies, etc.Global Odour Control Textiles key players include Indorama Ventures, Crypton, Milliken & Co, etc.

Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Antimicrobial Technologies is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Antimicrobial Technologies, followed by Odor Capture Technologies.

By Market Verdors:

Indorama Ventures

Crypton

Schoeller Textiles AG

Milliken & Co

Herculite Inc

FilSpec

Lenzing

Unitika

Tiong Liong

Kleen Fabrics

By Types:

Odor Capture Technologies

Antimicrobial Technologies

By Applications:

Apparels and Footwear

Home and Medical Textiles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Odour Control Textiles Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Odour Control Textiles Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles (Volume and Value) by Application

