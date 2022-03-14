CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global CHDM (Cyclohexanedimethanol) market was valued at 164.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

As a white waxy solid, CHDM is an important organic chemical raw material. Its molecular formula is C8H16O2 and its molecular weight is 144.21. CHDM has two isomers, namely, cis and trans. The trans proportion structure is relatively symmetric, the lattice structure is regular, the lattice energy is high, the melting point is high, and the heat resistance of the product is good. When it is used in the production of pet products such as PETG, the higher the trans proportion is, the higher the heat resistance of the pet will be.The top players cover Eastman, SK Chemicals, Kangheng Chemical, Feixiang Group, etc. Market concentration is high. For the consumption of CHDM, North America and Asia-Pacific are still the leaders, followed by Europe, which take up about 30% of the market share in 2019. Polyester Materials accounted for the largest market with about 86% of the global consumption for CHDM in 2019. With over 13% share of in the CHDM market, Coating Materials was the second largest application market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Eastman

SK Chemicals

Kangheng Chemical

Feixiang Group

By Types:

Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65

Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50

By Applications:

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

