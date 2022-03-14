2022-2027 Global and Regional Strainer Filter Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Strainer Filter market was valued at 371.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Strainer Filter is devices used for separating solid from liquids and catching dirt and debris. Filters remove particulates that are smaller than 40 microns (often abbreviated 40?m), strainers remove particulates that are larger than 40 microns. In this report, we statistic strainers only.The Strainer Filter industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., Canada and E.U.

The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Eaton Filtration and Parker Hannifin have relative higher level of product`s quality. As to Canada, Pelmar Engineering has become as a global leader. In Germany, Krone Filtertechnik leads the technology development.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas` company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

By Market Verdors:

Eaton Filtration

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Krone Filtertechnik

Filter Specialists

Watts Water Technologies

Armstrong International

Ludemann

Apollo valves

Fluidtrol

Pelmar Engineering Ltd

CIRCOR Energy

Fil-Trek Corporation

Hayward Flow Control

Jamison Products

Hellan Strainer

Fluid Conditioning Products

Metrafelx

Viking Pump

Henry Technologies

Keckley Company

Legend valve

Newark Wire Cloth

Vee Bee Filtration

Weamco

By Types:

Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers

Automatic Backwashing Strainers

Mechanically Cleaned Strainers

By Applications:

Chemical

Food& Beverage

Oil and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Power

Pulp & Paper

Wastewater

Water

