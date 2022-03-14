2022-2027 Global and Regional Rice Husk Ash Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Rice Husk Ash market was valued at 12.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Rice husks (or rice hulls) are the hard protecting coverings of grains of rice. In addition to protecting rice during the growing season, rice hulls can be put to use as building material, fertilizer, insulation material, or fuel.The report covers forecast and analysis for the rice husk ash market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volume (MT) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes study of opportunities available in the rice husk ash market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the rice husk ash market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario, and product portfolio of key vendors. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on global and regional basis. The study provides a decisive view on the rice husk ash market by segmenting the market based on silica content, methods of silica extraction, application and region.

Silica contents of rice husk ash are silica content between 85-89%,silica content between 90-94%,silica content between 80-84%,silica content more than or equal to 95%. Types of methods of silica extraction include alkaline extraction method for silica gel, precipitated silica extraction method, mesoporous silica extraction method, silica gel extraction by sol-gel method. Key applications mentioned are building & construction, silica, steel industry, ceramics & refractory, rubber, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. The regional segmentation Global Rice Husk Ash Market 2016 – 2023 includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

By Market Verdors:

Yihai Kerry Investments

Usher Agro

Guru Metachem

Agrilectric Power Company

Rescon (India)

Deelert Group

Jasoriya Rice Mill

By Types:

Silica Content between 85-89%;

Silica Content between 90-94%;

Silica Content between 80-84%;

Silica Content More Than or Equal to 95%

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Silica

Steel Industry

Ceramics & Refractory

Rubber

