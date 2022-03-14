2022-2027 Global and Regional Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) market was valued at 1.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solketal is a protected form of glycerol with an isopropylidene acetal group joining two neighboring hydroxyl groups. Solketal contains a chiral center on the center carbon of the glycerol backbone, and so can be purchased as either the racemate or as one of the two enantiomers. Solketal has been used extensively in the synthesis of mono-, di- and triglycerides by ester bond formation. The free hydroxyl groups of solketal can be esterified with a carboxylic acid to form the protected monoglyceride, where the isopropylene group can then be removed using an acid catalyst in aqueous or alcoholic medium. The unprotected diol can then be esterified further to form either the di- or triglyceride.Solketal is widely used as organic solvent, plasticizer and pharmaceutical intermediates. In the application segment, Solvent segment accounted for the most of market share (74.37% in 2018), in terms of volume, while Pharmaceutical Intermediates segment accounted for 7.89%. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Solketal industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the global improvement of environmental protection concept, Solketal market will witness a significant increase.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Loba Feinchemie AG

CM Fine Chemical

Chemos GmbH

Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma

Beyond Industries

By Types:

Purity96%

96%Purity98%

Purity above 98%

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Solvent

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) (Volume and Value) by Application

