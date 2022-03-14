2022-2027 Global and Regional General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) market was valued at 9158.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

General purpose polystyrene (GPPS) is produced by the polymerization of the monomer styrene, which is a derivative of petroleum. It is classified as a hydrocarbon, due to composed of carbon and hydrogen atoms only.The global production of general purpose polystyrene increased from 5084.1 K MT in 2010 to 6462.4 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 5.73%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world. China holds 25.41% of the global production while Asia (except China) holds 23.31% in 2014. This industry is relatively fragmented. INEOS is the world leader, which holds the 14.69% production share in 2014. Trinseo (China) is the China leader in recent years.

By Market Verdors:

INEOS

Total Petrochemicals

BASF SE

Trinseo

Sabic

PS Japan

Chi Mei Corporation

Polimeri

Supreme Petrochem

Chevron Phillips Chemical

KKPC

E.Styrenics

Formosa Chemicals

Hyundai Engineering

Taita Chemical

LG Chem

Toyo Engineer

VIETNAM Polystyrene

CNPC

SECCO Petrochemical

SINOPEC

BASF-YPC Company

RASTAR Synthetic Material

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Astor Chemical

Founder Commpoities

By Types:

Extrusion Molding

Injection Molding

By Applications:

Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Daily Consumer Products

Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Revenue and Market Share

