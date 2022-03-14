2022-2027 Global and Regional Butyl Adhesives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Butyl Adhesives market was valued at 733.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report focuses on Butyl Adhesives, Butyl Adhesives are produced from butyl rubber which is a copolymer of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber. Butyl Rubber is a synthetic rubber and manufactured by polymerization of about 2% of isoprene with 98% of isobutylene. It can be produced from the monomer isobutylene by cationic addition polymerization.In global market, the production of butyl adhesives increases from 137.5 K MT in 2013 to 160.4 K MT in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.13%. In 2017, the global butyl adhesives market is led by USA, capturing about 33.33% of global butyl adhesives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.50% global production share. In application, butyl adhesives downstream is wide and recently butyl adhesives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive and others. Globally, the butyl adhesives market is mainly driven by growing demand for building & construction which accounts for 73.24% global downstream consumption of butyl adhesives in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik

HS Butyl Ltd

3M

DeVan Sealants

General Sealants

GSSI Sealants

RENOLIT

K-FLEX

Sika

Nitto

IGM

Guibao Science and Technology

Credit (HeNan)Sealing Material

Zhongyuan Silande High Technology

By Types:

Butyl Adhesive Tape

Butyl Adhesive Paste

By Applications:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Butyl Adhesives Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Butyl Adhesives Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Butyl Adhesives Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Butyl Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Butyl Adhesives Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Butyl Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Butyl Adhesives (Volume and Value) by Application

