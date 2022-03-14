2022-2027 Global and Regional Pour Point Depressant Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pour Point Depressant market was valued at 804.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 20.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pour point depressants are used to allow the use of petroleum based mineral oils at lower temperatures. The lowest temperature at which a fuel or oil will pour is called a pour point. Wax crystals, which form at lower temperatures, may interfere with lubrication of mechanical equipment. High-quality pour point depressants can lower a pour point of an oil additive by as much as 40C.The pour point depressant end user industries comprises of the lubricant industry which includes automotive, industrial, marine, and aviation industries. Among these industries, automotive is majorly set to drive the growth of the PPD market due to increase use of automobiles in various regions, and second is the oil and gas industry.

By Market Verdors:

Akzo Nobel

Evonik Industries

Chevron

Croda

Innospec

BASF

Clariant

Sanyo Chemical

Messina Chemicals

Infineum International

Afton Chemicals

Lubrizol

By Types:

Poly Alkyl Methacrylates(PAMA)

Styrene Esters

Ethylene Co-Vinyl-Acetate (EVA)

Poly Alpha Olefin

By Applications:

Lubricant Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

