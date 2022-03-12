NewsTechnology

United States Ambient Air Vaporizers Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Ambient Air Vaporizers

United States Ambient Air Vaporizers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

United States Ambient Air Vaporizers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Air-heated Type Ambient Air Vaporizers
  • Water-heated Type Ambient Air Vaporizers

United States Ambient Air Vaporizers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

United States Ambient Air Vaporizers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Industrial Gas
  • LNG
  • Petrochemical Industries

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Ambient Air Vaporizers revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Ambient Air Vaporizers revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Ambient Air Vaporizers sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Ambient Air Vaporizers sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Cryonorm
  • Cryolor
  • Chart Industries
  • Cryoquip
  • Sing Swee Bee Enterprise
  • CRYO Associates
  • INOX India
  • Krison Engineering Works
  • Isisan Isi
  • Linde Engineering



