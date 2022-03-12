Global and United States Grooving Tools Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
United States Grooving Tools
Grooving Tools market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grooving Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Grooving Tools market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
- Internal Grooving Tools
- External Grooving Tools
Segment by Application
- Metal Materials
- Nonmetal Work Pieces
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Guhring KG
- WALTER
- Worldia Diamond Tools
- CeramTec
- Echaintool Industry
- EHWA Diamond
- ISCAR Tools
- KANEFUSA
- Kennametal
- Leitz GmbH
- MARMOELETTROMECCANICA
- Mitsubishi Carbide
- Paul Horn
- REMS
- Sandvik Coromant
- TUNGALOY
- URGELES DIAMANT
- Vargus
- Widia
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Grooving Tools Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Grooving Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Internal Grooving Tools
1.2.3 External Grooving Tools
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Grooving Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Metal Materials
1.3.3 Nonmetal Work Pieces
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Grooving Tools Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Grooving Tools Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Grooving Tools Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Grooving Tools, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Grooving Tools Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Grooving Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Grooving Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Grooving Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Grooving Tools Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Grooving Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Grooving Tools Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Grooving Tools Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Grooving Tools Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6613353/global-united-states-grooving-tools-2027-436
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global (United States, European Union and China) Grooving Tools Market Research Report 2019-2025