Global Olefin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Olefin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Olefin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

1-Butene

1-Hexane

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

Others

Segment by Application

Polyethylene

Detergent Alcohol

Synthetic Lubricants

Plasticizers

Cosmetics

Adhesives

Others

By Company

Altech Chemicals

Baikowski Pure Solutions

Shell

ExxonMobil

Sinopec

Dalian Hiland Photoelectric Material

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company

Orbite Technologies

Rusal

Sasol

Sumitomo Chemical

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material

Zibo Honghe Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Olefin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Olefin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 1-Butene

1.2.3 1-Hexane

1.2.4 1-Octene

1.2.5 1-Decene

1.2.6 1-Dodecene

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Olefin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Polyethylene

1.3.3 Detergent Alcohol

1.3.4 Synthetic Lubricants

1.3.5 Plasticizers

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.3.7 Adhesives

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Olefin Production

2.1 Global Olefin Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Olefin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Olefin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Olefin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Olefin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Olefin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Olefin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Olefin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Olefin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Olefin Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Olefin Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Olefin by Region (2023-2028)

