Global Olefin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Olefin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Olefin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • 1-Butene
  • 1-Hexane
  • 1-Octene
  • 1-Decene
  • 1-Dodecene
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Polyethylene
  • Detergent Alcohol
  • Synthetic Lubricants
  • Plasticizers
  • Cosmetics
  • Adhesives
  • Others

By Company

  • Altech Chemicals
  • Baikowski Pure Solutions
  • Shell
  • ExxonMobil
  • Sinopec
  • Dalian Hiland Photoelectric Material
  • Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company
  • Orbite Technologies
  • Rusal
  • Sasol
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material
  • Zibo Honghe Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Olefin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Olefin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 1-Butene
1.2.3 1-Hexane
1.2.4 1-Octene
1.2.5 1-Decene
1.2.6 1-Dodecene
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Olefin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyethylene
1.3.3 Detergent Alcohol
1.3.4 Synthetic Lubricants
1.3.5 Plasticizers
1.3.6 Cosmetics
1.3.7 Adhesives
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Olefin Production
2.1 Global Olefin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Olefin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Olefin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Olefin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Olefin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Olefin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Olefin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Olefin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Olefin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Olefin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Olefin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Olefin by Region (2023-2028)

