Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Amoco Process
- Cooxidation
- Multistage Oxidation
- Henkel Process
Segment by Application
- Polyester Production
- Cyclohexanedimethanol Production
- Plasticisers
- Liquid Crystal Polymers
- Textiles
- Bottling and Packaging
By Company
- BP
- Pentair
- Mitsui
- Eastman
- Dow
- RIL
- Petkim
- Mitsubishi
- Indian Oil
- SABIC
- Alpek
- JBF
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amoco Process
1.2.3 Cooxidation
1.2.4 Multistage Oxidation
1.2.5 Henkel Process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Production
1.3.3 Cyclohexanedimethanol Production
1.3.4 Plasticisers
1.3.5 Liquid Crystal Polymers
1.3.6 Textiles
1.3.7 Bottling and Packaging
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production
2.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
