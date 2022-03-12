Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Amoco Process

Cooxidation

Multistage Oxidation

Henkel Process

Segment by Application

Polyester Production

Cyclohexanedimethanol Production

Plasticisers

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Textiles

Bottling and Packaging

By Company

BP

Pentair

Mitsui

Eastman

Dow

RIL

Petkim

Mitsubishi

Indian Oil

SABIC

Alpek

JBF

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Amoco Process

1.2.3 Cooxidation

1.2.4 Multistage Oxidation

1.2.5 Henkel Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Polyester Production

1.3.3 Cyclohexanedimethanol Production

1.3.4 Plasticisers

1.3.5 Liquid Crystal Polymers

1.3.6 Textiles

1.3.7 Bottling and Packaging

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production

2.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

