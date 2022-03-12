News

Infrared Receivers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Infrared Receivers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infrared Receivers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-infrared-receivers-2028-47

Segment by Type

by Industry Vertical

  • Automobile
  • Millitary and Aerospace
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Telecommunication
  • Industrial
  • Healthcare
  • Security and surveillance

by Spectral Range

  • Near Infrared
  • Short-Wavelength Infrared
  • Middle-Wavelength Infrared
  • Long-Wavelength Infrared
  • Far IR

Segment by Application

  • Thermal Heating
  • Sensing
  • Monitoring and Detection
  • Imiging
  • Other

By Company

  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics
  • Panasonic
  • Vishay
  • LG Innotek
  • Optek
  • Infineon
  • Microchip Technology
  • ROHM
  • TXC
  • Viking Electronics
  • Hirose Electric
  • Tadiran Batteries
  • Bivar
  • Hongfa
  • Grayhill
  • American Zettler
  • Carclo Optics

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Infrared Receivers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automobile
1.2.3 Millitary and Aerospace
1.2.4 Consumer Electronics
1.2.5 Telecommunication
1.2.6 Industrial
1.2.7 Healthcare
1.2.8 Security and surveillance
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Thermal Heating
1.3.3 Sensing
1.3.4 Monitoring and Detection
1.3.5 Imiging
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Infrared Receivers Production
2.1 Global Infrared Receivers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Infrared Receivers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Infrared Receivers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Infrared Receivers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Infrared Receivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Infrared Receivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

