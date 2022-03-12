News

Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Position System (GPS) Antenna market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Internal Antenna
  • External Antenna

Segment by Application

  • Aviation Industry
  • Waterway Transportation
  • Road Transportation
  • Astronomical Research
  • Other

By Company

  • Harxon Corporation
  • NovAtel
  • Trimble
  • Tallysman
  • Topcon Positioning Systems
  • JAVAD GNSS
  • NavCom Technology
  • Stonex
  • Hemisphere GNSS
  • Sokkia
  • Leica Geosystems
  • Spectracom
  • Jinchang Electron

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Internal Antenna
1.2.3 External Antenna
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aviation Industry
1.3.3 Waterway Transportation
1.3.4 Road Transportation
1.3.5 Astronomical Research
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Production
2.1 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Global Position System (GPS) Antenna Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

