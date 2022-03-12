News

Global Potash Fertilizer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Potash Fertilizer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potash Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Liquid
  • Solid

Segment by Application

  • Broadcasting
  • Foliar
  • Fertigation

By Company

  • Nutrien
  • Yara
  • Agrium
  • Mosaic
  • JSC Belaruskali
  • Helm
  • CF Industries
  • ICL
  • Borealis
  • K+S Group
Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Potash Fertilizer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Solid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Broadcasting
1.3.3 Foliar
1.3.4 Fertigation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Potash Fertilizer Production
2.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Potash Fertilizer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Potash Fertilizer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Potash Fertilizer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Potash Fertilizer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Potash Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Potash Fertilizer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Potash Fertilizer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Potash Fertilizer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Potash Fertilizer by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Potash Fertilizer Revenue by Region

grandresearchstore
