Global Polymer Foam Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polymer Foam Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Foam Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Melamine Foam

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Packaging

Electronics

Furniture and Bedding

Others

By Company

Dow

BASF

Recticel

Rogers

Woodbridge Foam

Arkema

Armacell International

Borealis

Zotefoams

Synthos

Total

Kaneka

JSP

Toray Industries

Sealed Air

Sabic

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polymer Foam Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyurethane Foam

1.2.3 Polystyrene Foam

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

1.2.5 Phenolic Foam

1.2.6 Polyolefin Foam

1.2.7 Melamine Foam

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Furniture and Bedding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polymer Foam Material Production

2.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polymer Foam Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polymer Foam Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polymer Foam Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polymer Foam Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polymer Foam Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

