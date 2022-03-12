News

Global Polymer Foam Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polymer Foam Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Foam Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
  • Melamine Foam
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction
  • Packaging
  • Electronics
  • Furniture and Bedding
  • Others

By Company

  • Dow
  • BASF
  • Recticel
  • Rogers
  • Woodbridge Foam
  • Arkema
  • Armacell International
  • Borealis
  • Zotefoams
  • Synthos
  • Total
  • Kaneka
  • JSP
  • Toray Industries
  • Sealed Air
  • Sabic

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymer Foam Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyurethane Foam
1.2.3 Polystyrene Foam
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
1.2.5 Phenolic Foam
1.2.6 Polyolefin Foam
1.2.7 Melamine Foam
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Packaging
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Furniture and Bedding
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polymer Foam Material Production
2.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polymer Foam Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polymer Foam Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polymer Foam Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polymer Foam Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polymer Foam Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polymer Foam Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

